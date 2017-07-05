NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Evaluating Sahara Life For Take-Over: ICICI Prudential Life

Operations of Sahara India Life, a unit of Sahara Group, was taken over by Irdai on 12 June.
Indo-Asian News Service | Last Updated: July 05, 2017 09:38 (IST)
ICICI Prudential Life said it is evaluating a takeover of Sahara Life.
Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life on Tuesday said that it is evaluating "the way forward" of taking over policyholders liabilities and assets of Sahara Life.

"We are evaluating the way forward... The last reported policyholders' liabilities of Sahara Life is about Rs 9 billion, which is less than one per cent of the company's balance sheet size," ICICI Prudential Life said in a filing to BSE.


Story first published on: July 05, 2017 09:38 (IST)
