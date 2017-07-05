Evaluating Sahara Life For Take-Over: ICICI Prudential Life

ICICI Prudential Life said it is evaluating a takeover of Sahara Life.
Mumbai: ICICI Prudential Life on Tuesday said that it is evaluating "the way forward" of taking over policyholders liabilities and assets of Sahara Life.
"We are evaluating the way forward... The last reported policyholders' liabilities of Sahara Life is about Rs 9 billion, which is less than one per cent of the company's balance sheet size," ICICI Prudential Life said in a filing to BSE.
