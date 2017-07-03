NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Ashok Leyland Sales Jump 11% To 12,330 Units In June

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 03, 2017 14:20 (IST)
New Delhi: Hinduja Group flagship Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 11 per cent increase in total sales at 12,330 units in June.

The company had sold 11,108 units in the same month of last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles rose by 6 per cent to 9,202 units as against 8,685 units in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 29 per cent to 3,128 units as compared to 2,423 units in June last year, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 03, 2017 14:20 (IST)
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017.