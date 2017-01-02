NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Bajaj Auto Sales Down 22% In December

Press Trust of India | Last Updated: January 02, 2017 12:31 (IST)
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total sales at 2,25,529 units last month.

The auto maker had logged sales of 2,89,003 units in December 2015.

Its commercial vehicle sales, Bajaj Auto said, stood at 22,217 units during the month under review as compared to 41,221 units in the year-ago period, down 46 per cent.

Further, the exports were at 1,05,804 units as against 1,45,477 units in December 2015, down 27 per cent.

At 12:25 p.m., shares in Bajaj Auto were trading 2.38 per cent lower at Rs 2,571.10 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was down 0.51 per cent. 

Story first published on: January 02, 2017 12:31 (IST)
