NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Auto |

Bajaj Auto Sales Slide 23% To 2,44,878 Units In June

The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 4 per cent during the month to 1,17,903 units from 1,23,252 units in the year-ago period.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 03, 2017 12:43 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bajaj Auto Sales Slide 23% To 2,44,878 Units In June
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 23 per cent decline in total sales in June at 2,44,878 units.

The company had sold 3,16,969 units in June 2016.

Its motorcycle sales also declined 25 per cent to 2,04,667 units as against 2,73,298 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.

The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 4 per cent during the month to 1,17,903 units from 1,23,252 units in the year-ago period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June declined 8 per cent to 40,211 units compared to 43,671 units earlier.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: July 03, 2017 12:43 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ For IT Professionals, A New $16 Billion Opportunity Opens Up
Bajaj AutoBajaj Auto June salesBajaj Auto salesTwo wheeler sales

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.