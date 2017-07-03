Bajaj Auto Sales Slide 23% To 2,44,878 Units In June

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 23 per cent decline in total sales in June at 2,44,878 units.



The company had sold 3,16,969 units in June 2016.



Its motorcycle sales also declined 25 per cent to 2,04,667 units as against 2,73,298 in June last year, Bajaj Auto said in a BSE filing.



The two-wheeler major said its exports fell 4 per cent during the month to 1,17,903 units from 1,23,252 units in the year-ago period.



In the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June declined 8 per cent to 40,211 units compared to 43,671 units earlier.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



