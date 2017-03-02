NDTV
Bajaj Auto Sales Up Marginally In February
Total motorcycle sales during the month rose 4.11 per cent to 2,44,958 units from 2,35,282 units in the corresponding period last year.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: March 02, 2017 13:04 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
Bajaj Auto today reported a marginal increase in total sales in February at 2,73,513 units as against 2,72,719 units during the same month a year ago.
Domestic sales were at 1,59,109 units as compared to 1,73,760 units in the same month last year, down 8.43 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Total motorcycle sales during the month rose 4.11 per cent to 2,44,958 units from 2,35,282 units in the corresponding period last year.
Domestic motorcycle sales, however, declined by 5.85 per cent to 1,42,287 units in February from 1,51,141 units in the year-ago month.
Bajaj Auto said its total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review stood at 28,555 units as compared to 37,437 units in the year-ago period, down 23.73 per cent.
Total exports in February this year were at 1,14,404 units as against 98,959 units in the same month last year, up 15.6 per cent, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
