Bosch Resumes Operations In Bengaluru

Bosch India said it has been operating its facilities in accordance with prescribed environmental norms
Mumbai: Auto component major Bosch, which had stalled operations at its plants after getting notice from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, said it resumed operations at its Adugodi and Koramangala plants on Monday. The Group made a representation to the pollution control board authorities on May 6 following the notice, it said in a statement.
They received clarification that the provisions dated in the public notification of May 05, are not applicable to the Group's facilities.
"Necessary sewage and effluent treatment measures have been implemented and are operational. We follow standards as has been defined globally. Having received clarification from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board, Bosch commenced operations at its location in Adugodi and Koramangala," Bosch Group India president Soumitra Bhattacharya said.
Bosch India has been operating all of its facilities in accordance with the prescribed environmental norms, it said.
However, as a matter of "abundant caution and to be in adherence with the law", the Group's management in India decided to temporarily halt operations on May 6.
Throughout its tenure in the country, Bosch has been implementing and practising socially and environmentally friendly practises. These practises have been adopted and discussed with relevant stakeholders from the state government, it said.
Bosch does not foresee any financial impact or turnover loss on account of this temporary closure, it said.