Car, Passenger Vehicles Sales Drop 11% In June

Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 4 per cent to 1,527,049 units as compared to 1,468,263 units in the year-ago month.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 10, 2017 13:15 (IST)
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined by 11.21 per cent to 198,399 units in June from 223,454 units in the same month last year.

Domestic car sales were down 11.24 per cent to 136,895 units as against 154,237 units in June last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Motorcycle sales last month, however, rose 2.18 per cent to 964,269 units as against 943,706 units a year earlier.

Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 4 per cent to 1,527,049 units as compared to 1,468,263 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were up 1.44 per cent to 56,890 units in June, SIAM said.

Vehicle sales across categories registered an increase of 1.26 per cent to 1,818,829 units from 1,796,172 units in June 2016, it added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 10, 2017 13:15 (IST)
