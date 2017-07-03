NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Hero MotoCorp June Sales Jump 14% To 6,24,185 Units

Hero MotoCorp has clocked robust sales during the month on account of strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters, it added.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: July 03, 2017 14:44 (IST)
New Delhi: Country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp today reported 14 per cent increase in sales at 6,24,185 units in June.

The company had sold 5,49,533 units in June 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Hero MotoCorp has clocked robust sales during the month on account of strong demand for its motorcycles and scooters, it added.

During the month under review, the company sold 5,47,185 motorcycles, up 13 per cent over the corresponding month last year.

Besides, the company sold 77,000 scooters in June, registering a 22 per cent growth over the same period last year.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: July 03, 2017 14:44 (IST)
