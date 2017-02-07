Jaguar Land Rover Sales Rise 4% In January

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Tuesday reported its best-ever retail sales for January at 47,693 units, up by 4 per cent from the same month of 2016.
The month's performance has been driven by the success of Jaguar F-PACE, XF, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Sport , JLR said in a statement.
The Jaguar brand recorded retail sales of 13,949 units in January, up 76 per cent, driven by continuing strong sales of the F-PACE and strong demand for the long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China.
Land Rover recorded sales of 33,744 units in January, down 11 per cent from January 2016, as continuing solid sales of the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Sport were outweighed by discontinuation of Land Rover Defender and Discovery models, the company added.
