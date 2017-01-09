Jaguar Land Rover Sales Up 12% In December, Post Record Sales In 2016
The company also sold a record 5,83,312 units during 2016 calendar year, up 20 per cent compared to 2015.
New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported its best-ever retail sales for December at 55,375 units, up by 12 per cent from the same month of 2015.
The month's performance has been driven by the success of Jaguar F-PACE, Land Rover Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Sport as well as strong demand for the long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China, JLR said in a statement.
The Jaguar brand recorded retail sales of 16,349 units in December, up 95 per cent, driven by continuing strong sales of the F-PACE and strong demand for the long wheel base Jaguar XFL in China.
Jaguar sales in 2016 stood at 1,48,730 units, up 77 per cent from 2015.
Land Rover recorded sales of 39,026 units in December, down 5 per cent from December 2015, as continuing solid sales of the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Sport were offset by lower volumes of the discontinued Land Rover Defender and outgoing Discovery models, the company added.
Land Rover sales in 2016 stood at 4,34,582 units, up 8 per cent as compared to 2015.
