Kinetic Re-Enters Indian Market With An Electric Three-Wheeler

Kinetic Electric launched a lithium ion battery three-wheeler.
Kolkata: Pune based Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited (KGEPSL) today launched its first electric three-wheeler with the advanced lithium-ion battery that intends to offer a revolutionary impact on green mobility for masses. Currently, most of the manufacturers of electric three wheelers such as e-rickshaws are using lead acid battery, which has issues of short life duration, long charging time of 10 hours and more weight, the company said in a statement.
The company expects this technological breakthrough will have a revolutionary impact on green mobility for masses in the country but cost of the lithium ion solution will be more by Rs 55,000-60,000. Kinetic Green, manufacturers of approved electric three-wheeler vehicles said along with its energy partners had successfully developed and tested lithium ion batteries for application in their e-vehicles.
Use of lithium ion batteries will have many benefits including long life, reduced charging time by almost to one-third and low maintenance. Company said that higher cost of new age battery can be offset by the longer battery life.
