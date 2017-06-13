NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
M&M Board Approves Stake Sale In Mahindra Logistics

The size of the stake sale, price and other details of the IPO will be determined in due course by a committee of directors, it added.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 13, 2017 20:32 (IST)
New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its board has approved sale of a part of shareholding in its arm Mahindra Logistics.

The company's board, which met today, has approved sales of a part of its shareholding in Mahindra Logistics ltd (MLL), a subsidiary of the company, as part of the proposed initial public offering of MLL, M&M said in a regulatory filing.

The size of the stake sale, price and other details of the IPO will be determined in due course by a committee of directors, it added.

Shares of M&M ended 0.49 per cent down at Rs 1,417.35 on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 13, 2017 20:32 (IST)
