NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Live TV
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Auto
|
Maruti Suzuki Opens Online Booking For Upcoming Model Ignis
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), opened online booking for its premium hatchback 'Ignis' that it plans to launch next week.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: January 04, 2017 14:48 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Maruti's new Ignis will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options.
New Delhi:
The country's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI), on Wednesday opened online booking for its premium hatchback 'Ignis' that it plans to launch next week.
"India's largest passenger vehicle maker opens online booking for #IGNIS, the premium urban compact vehicle, for the millennials," the company said in a statement.
The model will be launched at an EDM concert on January 13, featuring Axwell, Swedish DJ, record producer and remixer, it added.
This is for the first time an option of online booking has been introduced through Maruti Suzuki Nexa's exclusive website, MSI said.
The new model will be sold through the company's Nexa premium outlets. Customers can book the model with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.
The car will be available in 1.2 litre petrol and 1.3 litre diesel engine options. It will also offer automatic gearshift option in both.
This will be the entry-level car for the premium Nexa chain, which also sells Baleno and S-Cross models of the company. At present, MSI has 197 Nexa outlets in close to 115 cities in India.
The Ignis will be produced at MSI's Gurugram (earlier known as Gurgaon) plant and is meant mainly for the domestic market.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: January 04, 2017 14:48 (IST)
Related
Hero MotoCorp Sales Down 34% In December
Tata Motors Sales Up 2% In December
Ashok Leyland Sales Dip 12% In December
Trending
Airtel Offers 3GB Free 4G Data Per Month To Take On Reliance Jio
IBM India Names Former Microsoft Executive As Managing Director
Google's Sundar Pichai Announces New Initiatives For Small Businesses
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Infosys Should Disclose Reason For Top Executive's Exit: Advisory Firm
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
Maruti Ignis
Ignis
Ignis online bookings
Ignis bookings
Ignis news
Business news
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Do you expect demonetisation impact to be short-lived?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.