NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Auto |

Self Driving Truck Passes Navigation Test In China

The intelligent driving vehicle reacted correctly totraffic lights, adaptive cruise control, remote commands andeven overtook other vehicles.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 15, 2017 17:14 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Chinese truck maker FAW Jiefang said the driverless truck had passed a navigation test.
Chinese truck maker FAW Jiefang said the driverless truck had passed a navigation test.
Beijing: A Chinese-made self-driving truck has passed a navigation test, heralding a new era of intelligent, automated heavy vehicles, official media reported today. FAW Jiefang, the leading truck manufacturer, debuted the self-driving truck at FAW Tech Center in Changchun city, Jilin
province. 

The truck, which FAW Jiefang plans to commercialise as early as next year, was able to recognise obstacles, slow down, make a detour and speed up, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. 

The intelligent driving vehicle reacted correctly to traffic lights, adaptive cruise control, remote commands and successfully overtook, the report said. Hu Hanjie, FAW Jiefang General Manager, said the company has built a whole industry chain partnership to develop, manufacture, sell and service self-driving trucks. 

The participation of more firms across the sector will accelerate the technology's use on heavy-duty vehicles, Hu said. Leading Chinese tech firms, including Baidu and Tencent, have invested in self-driving entities. 

Baidu, for example, has tested driverless mini cars at the annual World Internet Conference for the last two years. The technology may prove more practical when it is used on trucks than private cars as truck drivers are more likely to drive tired, the report added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 15, 2017 17:14 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Offers To Rival Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer
FAW JiefangFAW Tech Centerdriverless cars testingdriverless carautonomous carGoogle self driven carauto newschina business newstesla autonomous vehicleGoogle driverless car

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.