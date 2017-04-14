Suzuki To Start Lithium-Ion Battery Production In India

The firms will spend $183.74 million to set up the plant.
Tokyo: Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshiba Corp and Denso Corp on Friday said they would form a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries for automobiles in India, where auto emission regulations are tightening to deal with pollution problems.
The three companies said in a joint statement that they would spend a total of 20 billion yen ($183.74 million) to set up the company, which would be formed this year.
"The battery pack manufacturing joint venture by the three companies will realize stable supply of lithium-ion battery packs in India in the course of promoting sustainable cars in the country and will contribute to 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian government," they said.