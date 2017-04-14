NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Auto |

Suzuki To Start Lithium-Ion Battery Production In India

Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshiba Corp and Denso Corp on Friday said they would form a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries for automobiles in India
Thomson Reuters | Last Updated: April 14, 2017 17:11 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The firms will spend $183.74 million to set up the plant.
The firms will spend $183.74 million to set up the plant.
Tokyo: Suzuki Motor Corp, Toshiba Corp and Denso Corp on Friday said they would form a joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries for automobiles in India, where auto emission regulations are tightening to deal with pollution problems.

The three companies said in a joint statement that they would spend a total of 20 billion yen ($183.74 million) to set up the company, which would be formed this year.

"The battery pack manufacturing joint venture by the three companies will realize stable supply of lithium-ion battery packs in India in the course of promoting sustainable cars in the country and will contribute to 'Make in India' initiative by the Indian government," they said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 14, 2017 17:11 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ At SBI, You Don't Need To Maintain Minimum Balance In These Accounts
Suzuki Motor CorpIndia Automobile industryToshiba CorpDenso Corplithium-ion batteries for automobiles in Indiabattery pack manufacturing joint venture indiaindia manufacturing newsindia auto newsauto investor newssuzuki battery production indialatest auto news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.