Tata Motors Global Sales Decline 1% In May

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 2 per cent to 47,131 units in May compared to 46,204 units in the same month of 2016.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: June 09, 2017 18:49 (IST)
New Delhi: Tata Motors on  reported over 1 per cent decline in global sales in May at 86,385 units, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles.

The company had sold 87,414 units in May 2016, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 58,075 units last month as against 55,039 units during the same period in 2016, up 6 per cent.

Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover grew 2 per cent to 47,131 units in May compared to 46,204 units in the same month of 2016.

However, sales of commercial vehicles declined by 13 per cent to 28,310 units as against 32,375 units in the year-ago month.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Story first published on: June 09, 2017 18:49 (IST)
