Tata Motors Global Sales Fall 1.7% In June

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a 1.71 per cent decline in global sales at 90,966 units last month, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Tata Motors had sold 92,551 units in June 2016, it said in a statement.
In the passenger vehicles category, global sales stood at 60,725 units last month as against 59,831 units a year ago - a growth of 1.5 per cent.
Sales of luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover were up 4.7 per cent at 49,422 units in June as compared to 47,197 units in the corresponding period of 2016.
Tata Motors said sales of its commercial vehicles declined 7.57 per cent to 30,241 units as against 32,720 units a year ago.