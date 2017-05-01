Toyota Kirloskar's Auto Sales Surge 52% In April

Toyota Kirloskar Motors' April sales rose 52 per cent.
Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported a surge of 52 per cent in its domestic sales during April 2017.
The company's total domestic sales stood at 12,948 units of the Etios series during the month under review as compared to 8,529 units sold during April 2016.
According to the company, it exported 1,109 units of the Etios series as against 978 units exported in the like month last year.
"We have been able to sustain a robust growth in the month of April 2017. This growth has been propelled by the overwhelming response the new Fortuner has received," N. Raja, Director and Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, TKM, said in a statement.
