TVS Motor Sales Rise 11% To 2,73,791 Units In June
Exports during the month were at 44,389 units as against 39,163 units in June 2016, a rise of 13.3 per cent.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: July 03, 2017 14:25 (IST)
Press Trust of India
New Delhi:
TVS Motor Company on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in total sales at 2,73,791 units in June.
The Chennai-based company had sold 2,47,364 units in June 2016.
Total two-wheeler sales during the month increased 11.8 per cent to 2,68,638 units.
Exports during the month were at 44,389 units as against 39,163 units in June 2016, a rise of 13.3 per cent.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Story first published on
: July 03, 2017 14:25 (IST)
