NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Profit
Home | Aviation |

Air India Offers Discounted Miles Redemption Offer In The US

The travel period under the offer can be taken anytime during the next 330 days, Air India said in a release.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: April 15, 2017 16:16 (IST)
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Air India's six-day offer will be valid till April 18.
Air India's six-day offer will be valid till April 18.
Mumbai: Government-owned Air India today announced a discounted Star award mileage redemption offer for passengers planning to travel within the USA. The six-day offer that commenced from Thursday, will remain valid till April 18. 

The travel period under the offer can be taken any time during the next 330 days, Air India said in a release. Besides, the offer allows passengers to revive and redeem their flying return points that were not availed and have expired now, it said.

The cut off year for revival and redemption of expired mileage is 2007, Air India said adding the revival of expired points scheme will have an extension validity of up to March 31 next year.

Passengers travelling within the USA can redeem their flying return points at a discount of 60 per cent for travel in a  distance band which goes up to 2,500 miles, Air India said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For latest news on Business, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Story first published on: April 15, 2017 16:16 (IST)
Trending
ALSO READ Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Offers To Rival Jio's Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer
Air IndiaAir travelair india us offeraviation news

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAINERS / LOSERS

Advertisement

Poll

Advertisement

Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.