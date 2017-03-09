Air India Revenue Estimated To Grow By 10%: Government
"The national carrier is expecting a total revenue of Rs 22,521 crore as compared to Rs 20,526.11 crore in FY 2015-16, an increase of around 9.7 per cent over the previous year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said.
The revenue of Air India to grow on account of higher passenger earnings and increased capacity.
New Delhi: Air India's revenue is expected to grow to Rs 22,521 crore this financial year, a rise of around 10 per cent as against last fiscal's, on account of higher passenger earnings and increased capacity.
"The national carrier is expecting a total revenue of Rs 22,521 crore as compared to Rs 20,526.11 crore in FY 2015-16, an increase of around 9.7 per cent over the previous year, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
The Revenue Passenger Kilometers has improved by 6.8 per cent and Passenger Carriages improved by 6.2 per cent during the on-going fiscal as compared to the previous year, he said.
The Passenger Load Factor is also expected to increase by 1.2 per cent to 76.4 per cent in the current fiscal from 75.6 per cent in financial year 2015-16, he said.
Further, the utilisation of Boeing 777-200 LR has also improved to over 14 hours per day because of the introduction of Delhi-London and Bangalore-Delhi-San Francisco route, the Minister said.
