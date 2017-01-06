Air India Starts Selling Tickets At Rajdhani Fares
Air India did not close the number of seats on offer under this scheme. It said that -limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: January 06, 2017 12:00 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Air India's offer is open for booking till April 10, 2017
Highlights
Tickets have to be purchased 20 days or more in advance
Air India said the lowest fare under this offer starts from Rs 1610
Air India did not disclose the number of seats on offer
National carrier Air India has again introduced special fares under Republic Day offer, matching Rajdhani Express’s AC II ticket prices on select domestic sectors on economy class tickets.
Air India’s offer is open for booking till April 10, 2017 and is applicable on travel between January 26, 2017, and April 30, 2017. Under this offer, Air India said tickets have to be purchased 20 days or more in advance of the journey date.
Air India said the lowest fare under this offer starts from Rs 1610, which is for Delhi-Jammu route. Among other routes covered under Air India offer, Delhi-Mumbai fares start from Rs 2,401, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,952 and Delhi-Chennai Rs 3,100.
Air India did not disclose the number of seats on offer under this scheme. It said that “limited seats available on a first come, first serve basis.”
"National carrier Air India once again brings the joy of booking Air tickets at the price of Rajdhani Express 2nd AC. Passengers travelling on select domestic sectors in the economy class can avail this exclusive offer," the airline said in a statement.
"Passengers booking their tickets under this scheme can reach their destination at the same cost of Rajdhani Express in much lesser time," it added.
Last year, Air India had floated a limited period scheme to fly unconfirmed passengers of Rajdhani trains at the fares matching with the AC first class ticket prices. But tickets could be booked only four hours prior to the flight departure under that scheme.
Discounted fares from airlines have been the reason behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), the number of passengers carried by airlines in the Indian market from January to November 2016 jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
Story first published on: January 06, 2017 11:25 (IST)