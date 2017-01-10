Air Pegasus Re-Commence Operations From March 1 After Investment By Flyeasy

Bengaluru: South India's regional airline Air Pegasus has entered into a strategic partnership with Flyeasy, a Bengaluru-based start-up airline, to revive its operations from March 1.
As part of revamping the operation, Air Pegasus will induct 24 aircraft in the next four years, of which six will be this year.
"Air Pegasus will continue as a regional airline operating in Tier II and Tier III cities, while Flyeasy airlines will operate as a Pan India operator with an all Airbus fleet and will have a commercial launch on May 2017", Shyson Thomas, the Managing Director of Air Pegasus, said in a release.
"We intend to build a strong network with Flyeasy operating into long thin routes and Air Pegasus connecting to Tier II and III cities concentrating on the south initially," Rajesh Ebrahim, Managing Director of Flyeasy, said.
"Strategic partnerships and codeshares will be the future of Indian aviation and I feel that we have moved in the right direction" he added.
Story first published on: January 10, 2017 14:02 (IST)