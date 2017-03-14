AirAsia Big Sale: Domestic Routes From Rs 899, International Rs 2,399
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India.
Under AirAsia India's Big Sale, New Delhi-Goa fares start from Rs 2,999, for example.
Budget carrier AirAsia India has announced discounted fares starting as low as Rs. 899 as part of its 'Big Sale' promotional scheme. The tickets under this AirAsia India offer - for travel between September 1, 2017 and June 5, 2018 - can be booked till March 19, the carrier said on its website. The Rs 899 fare, for example, is applicable on AirAsia India's Bengaluru-Hyderabad route. The promotional fares are applicable on domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra connected by AirAsia India.
Under AirAsia India's Big Sale, New Delhi-Goa fares start from Rs 2,999, New Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,999, New Delhi-Guwahati Rs 2,999 and New Delhi-Pune Rs 2499, for example. Goa-Hyderabad fares start from Rs 1,299, Goa-Bengaluru Rs 1,299, Goa-Delhi Rs 2,999 and Goa-Vizag from Rs 3,300.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India. Rival airlines IndiGo, Vistara and Jet Airways have also announced discounted tariffs. The country's domestic air passenger traffic is growing over 20 per cent, making India one of the fastest growing air travel market in India.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad and the Tata group. AirAsia has also announced discounted tariffs on overseas flights, with tickets starting Rs 2,399. For international travel, customers can choose from destinations such as Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Bali, Melbourne and many more routes and up to 3 million seats are on offer, the airline said.