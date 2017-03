AirAsia India on Tuesday announced addition of two new destinations in its network - Kolkata and Ranchi. The inclusion of Kolkata and Ranchi will help AirAsia India expand its network to 15 destinations. AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline group AirAsia. AirAsia India is offering fares from Rs 1,999 on Kolkata-Ranchi route, Rs 2,499 on Ranchi-New Delhi and Rs 2,999 on Kolkata-New Delhi route. The travel period is from April 15, 2017, to June 5, 2017, on the new routes.

We're starting our new innings in #Ranchi & #Kolkata!

Proud to announce new routes on our domestic network

Book NOW https://t.co/2XVP2jauFppic.twitter.com/Bq0aVHdkMS — AirAsia India (@airasiain) March 21, 2017

In a tweet, AirAsia India mentioned that it is starting a new innings with the addition of two routes in its network. Here's the tweet:Separately, aimed at the summer holidays , AirAsia India is currently offering all-inclusive tickets starting from Rs 1,399 under a promotional scheme. This this AirAsia India offer covers destinations such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Guwahati, Delhi, Kochi and Pune. The offer requires advance bookings and tickets can be purchased till March 26, 2017 for travel till August 31, 2017, AirAsia India said.AirAsia India has scaled up its workforce by more than 50 per cent to 1,050 people in the last one year as the airline looks to fly overseas and expand its fleet. "We grew from 650 odd people to about 1,050 (since March 2016). It covers about 12 aircraft (operations) from cabin crew and engineers perspective and about 10-11 aircraft from the pilots perspective," AirAsia India CEO and MD Amar Abrol said.

He also said that AirAsia India's strategy will be connecting tier-2 cities with metros as the domestic market offers ample opportunities for the airline.