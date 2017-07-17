AirAsia India Announces All-In Domestic Fares Starting At Rs 1,499

AirAsia India is offering promotional fares starting at Rs. 1,499 under its 'Quick Monsoon Getaways' scheme. The offer is valid till July 30 for travel up to November 30. The AirAsia sale requires advance bookings and is valid on travel between July 17 and November 30, 2017. Under the offer a ticket for AirAsia's Ranchi to Kolkata flight as well as Kochi to Bangalore is priced at Rs 1,499. All-inclusive air fare for Kochi to Hyderabad is priced at Rs 1,999.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysian airline AirAsia.
Some of the other domestic destinations which are priced at Rs, 1,499 are Goa-Bengaluru, Imphal-Guwahati and Bengaluru-Hyderabad. Air Asia did not divulge the total number of seats offered at discounted prices.
The 'Quick Monsoon Getaways' comes at a time when many airlines in the Indian market are offering discounts during the lean season starting July through September, say analysts. Prior to this offer, AirAsia India had offered all-inclusive tickets starting at Rs. 950 on select domestic flights spanning destinations like Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Delhi and Pune,
The domestic aviation market has been recording double-digit percentage growth for many months, boosted by competitive airfares.
