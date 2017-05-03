AirAsia India Holiday Sale: Tickets From Rs 1,498 On Offer
Edited by Prashun Talukdar | Last Updated: May 03, 2017 14:30 (IST) Prashun Talukdar
The tickets under the sale are valid for travel period between May 1 and October 31.
AirAsia India is offering tickets under 'Holidays Sale' with prices as low as Rs 1,498. The Rs 1,498 offer AirAsia India offer can be availed on the Guwahati-Imphal route. The AirAsia promotional offer ends on May 14 and available on advance booking. The special fares are not available during embargo period. The tickets under the sale are valid for travel period between May 1 and October 31. A search on the AirAsia India's website showed that the Rs 1,498 fare for the end-May period on Guwahati-Imphal route. The airline, however, did not disclose the number of seats to be sold under the sale.
Other routes that offer discounted fares under the AirAsia offer are Ranchi-Kolkata (Rs 1,699), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,719), Hyderabad-Bengaluru (Rs 1,799) and Hyderabad-Goa (Rs 1,999).
AirAsia India flew 8.4 lakh passengers in the January-March quarter of the current year, up 57 per cent from 5.38 lakh in the same period of 2016, aided by new routes and higher capacity.
The Bengaluru-based airline, which is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Malaysia's AirAsia Berhad, raised its fleet size to nine aircraft from six in the first quarter of the previous year, AirAsia India said in a statement.
Three new routes, Delhi-Srinagar, Delhi-Bagdogra and Delhi-Pune, were added in AirAsia Indias network, the airline said adding that the frequency on the Delhi-Goa route also increased in the first quarter of the current year.
AirAsia India, which will be completing three years of operations in June, currently flies on 20 domestic routes from three hubs --Bengaluru, Kolkata and New Delhi.