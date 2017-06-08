AirAsia India, Jet Airways Announce Low Fare Schemes. Details Here

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from DGCA showed.
AirAsia India and Jet Airways are offering promotional fares starting Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,111 respectively under a limited-period scheme. AirAsia's "Big Sale" requires advance bookings and is valid on travel between January 15 and August 28 next year. Bookings under the offer can be done till June 11. Jet Airways' "It's Raining Deals" offer is open till June 9. Jet Airways' offer is valid on travel between June 27 and September 20 this year. Jet Airways said that offer is applicable on one-way economy class travel on domestic routes. Both Jet Airways and AirAsia India, however, have not mentioned the number of seats allocated under these promotional fares.
AirAsia India is offering the Rs 1,099 tickets on the Kochi-Bengaluru, Goa-Bengaluru, Guwahati-Imphal and Hyderabad-Bengaluru routes, according to its website. Also, some other routes where discounted fares were being offered by AirAsia India include Ranchi-Kolkata, Goa-Hyderabad (starting from Rs 1,499 on both routes), Hyderabad-Kochi (from Rs 1,699), Delhi-Srinagar (from Rs 1,799), Jaipur-Pune (from Rs 2,699) and Guwahati-Bengaluru (from Rs 2,799).
Jet Airways said the special scheme is applicable on flights operated by the carrier only, which means it is not applicable on codeshare and interline flights.
Airlines have come up with discounted fares in the recent past, leading to high competition amid double-digit growth in passenger traffic. Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.
"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-April 2017 were 364.13 lakh as against 309.35 lakh during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering a growth of 17.71 per cent," the DGCA said.