AirAsia India Launches Its First Flight From Kolkata, Ranchi

AirAsia India currently flies to 15 destinations with its three hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra and Ranchi.