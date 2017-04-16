AirAsia India Launches Its First Flight From Kolkata, Ranchi
AirAsia India currently flies to 15 destinations with its three hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra and Ranchi.
AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia.
Bengaluru: AirAsia India on Saturday launched its first flight from Kolkata and Ranchi as a part of its continued expansion. The carrier, which will connect Kolkata-Ranchi and Ranchi-New Delhi with double daily flights, plans to hire local talent across posts, both on-ground and in-flight from these two cities.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das flagged off the first flight to New Delhi from Ranchi and the first departure from Kolkata was flagged off by airline's chief financial officer Deepak Mahendra and Kesavan Sivanandam, Director, Customer Experience And Ground Operations.
AirAsia India MD and CEO Amar Abrol was present along with other officials in Ranchi.
AirAsia India, a joint venture between Tata Sons and AirAsia, currently flies to 15 destinations with its three hubs in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Kolkata covering Chandigarh, Jaipur, Guwahati, Imphal, Pune, Goa, Vizag, Kochi, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra and Ranchi.