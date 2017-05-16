AirAsia India Offers Delhi-Bengaluru Fares At Rs 1,927. Details Of Other Routes

Also, Ranchi-Kolkata tickets were available from Rs 1,220 later this month.
Some other special fares being offered under AirAsia India's this promotional scheme are Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 1,237 (Hyderabad to Goa from Rs 1,722), Goa-Bengaluru from Rs 1,428, Jaipur-Pune from Rs 2,908, New Delhi-Bengaluru from Rs 1,927, Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,758, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru from Rs 1,640 and Bengaluru-Hyderabad from Rs 1,565, according to the website.
Indian aviation market has witnessed double-digit passenger growth over the past few months. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.
