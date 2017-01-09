AirAsia India Offers Tickets At Rs 799, Jet Airways Extends Sale
Some of the routes covered under this AirAsia offer include Bengaluru-Kochi from Rs 999; Imphal-Guwahati from Rs 799; Kochi-Hyderabad from Rs 1,499; Hyderabad-Goa from Rs 1,499, and Chandigarh-Bengaluru from Rs 2,999.
Edited by Sandeep Singh | Last Updated: January 09, 2017 12:04 (IST) Sandeep Singh
EMAIL
COMMENTS
Bookings under AirAsia's "2017 Early Bird Sale" are open till January 15, 2017, the carrier said.
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting Rs 799 under a promotional scheme as airlines continue lure customers with discounted fares.
Bookings under AirAsia's "2017 Early Bird Sale", applicable on travel from May 1, 2017 to February 6, 2018, are open till January 15, 2017, the carrier said.
Some of the routes covered under this AirAsia offer include Bengaluru-Kochi from Rs 999; Imphal-Guwahati from Rs 799; Kochi-Hyderabad from Rs 1,499; Hyderabad-Goa from Rs 1,499, and Chandigarh-Bengaluru from Rs 2,999.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways has extended its discounted fares scheme offering flights starting an all-inclusive Rs 999 to January 9, 2017.
Airlines in the domestic market come up with attractive packages and discounts during the New Year season to help flyers plan their travel. Other rivals IndiGo and GoAir have also announced discounted flight tariffs.
Air India's offer is open for booking till April 10, 2017 and is applicable on travel between January 26, 2017, and April 30, 2017. Under this offer, Air India said tickets have to be purchased 20 days or more in advance of the journey date.
Air India said the lowest fare under this offer starts from Rs 1,080, which is for Delhi-Jaipur route. Among other routes covered under Air India offer, Delhi-Mumbai fares start from Rs 2,401, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,952 and Delhi-Chennai Rs 3,100.
Discounted fares from airlines have been one of the the reasons behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), the number of passengers carried by airlines in the Indian market from January to November 2016 jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
Story first published on: January 09, 2017 12:04 (IST)