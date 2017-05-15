NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
AirAsia India Sale From Rs 1,031, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 1,927. Details Here

All-inclusive tickets priced from Rs 1,031 were being offered on journeys from Imphal to Guwahati as part of a promotional scheme, the AirAsia India website showed.
NDTV Profit Team | Last Updated: May 15, 2017 14:55 (IST)
AirAsia India is offering discounted airfares for travel till September 4, 2017.
AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,031 on select routes under a promotional scheme amid intense competition among airlines operating in the Indian market. Under its "Buy Now, Fly Now" scheme, AirAsia India is offering discounted airfares for travel till September 4, 2017, according to its website. Bookings under this AirAsia India scheme can be made till May 21. AirAsia said the scheme requires advance booking and "fares are not available during embargo period", the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet and Jet Airways - further said.

While the Rs 1,031 all-inclusive tickets were being offered on journey from Imphal to Guwahati as part of the scheme, some of the other routes covered under the scheme included Ranchi-Kolkata (starting from Rs 1,220), Goa-Hyderabad (Rs 1,237) and New Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 2,062), according to the airline's website.

A search on the AirAsia India bookings portal showed a ticket for a journey from Imphal to Guwahati late next month was available for Rs 1,030.

airasia fare

Also, Ranchi-Kolkata tickets were available from Rs 1,220 later this month.

airasia fare

Some other special fares being offered under AirAsia India's this promotional scheme are Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 1,237 (Hyderabad to Goa from Rs 1,722), Goa-Bengaluru from Rs 1,428, Jaipur-Pune from Rs 2,908, New Delhi-Bengaluru from Rs 1,927, Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,758, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru from Rs 1,640 and Bengaluru-Hyderabad from Rs 1,565, according to the website.

Indian aviation market has witnessed double-digit passenger growth over the past few months. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.

Domestic air passenger traffic rose 14.91 per cent to 90.45 lakh in March, official data showed on Thursday. For the January-March quarter, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines rose 18.59 per cent to 272.79 lakh, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.

Other carriers including GoAir, IndiGo and Jet Airways were also seen offering discounted tariffs in the recent past.

Story first published on: May 15, 2017 14:55 (IST)
