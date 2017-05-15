AirAsia India Sale From Rs 1,031, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 1,927. Details Here

Also, Ranchi-Kolkata tickets were available from Rs 1,220 later this month.
Some other special fares being offered under AirAsia India's this promotional scheme are Goa-Hyderabad from Rs 1,237 (Hyderabad to Goa from Rs 1,722), Goa-Bengaluru from Rs 1,428, Jaipur-Pune from Rs 2,908, New Delhi-Bengaluru from Rs 1,927, Pune-Bengaluru from Rs 1,758, Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru from Rs 1,640 and Bengaluru-Hyderabad from Rs 1,565, according to the website.
