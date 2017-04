AirAsia Mega Sale: Last Two Days To Book International Flights Under Rs 2,000

Source Destination Fares from (INR) Guwahati Imphal 1249 Bangalore Hyderabad 1619 Bangalore Goa 1719 Bangalore Visakhapatnam 2029 Bangalore Kochi 2049 Hyderabad Goa 2069 Bangalore Pune 2149 Kolkata Ranchi 2249 Hyderabad Kochi 2479 Delhi Ranchi 2699 Delhi Srinagar 2699 Delhi Bagdogra 2699 Pune Jaipur 2969 Delhi Kolkata 3149 Delhi Pune 3149 Bangalore Jaipur 3599 Delhi Goa 3599 Delhi Bangalore 4049 Delhi Guwahati 4049 Bangalore Guwahati 4059 Bangalore Chandigarh 4129 Delhi Imphal 4719 Visakhapatnam Kochi 7369

AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 1,249 for domestic travel and Rs. 2,000 for international travel as part of the AirAsia Mega Sale scheme for tickets booked before April 9, 2017.Some of the routes offered by the Malaysian low-cost air carrier include Guwahati-Imphal (all-inclusive fare from Rs. 1,249), Bengaluru-Hyderabad (Rs. 1,619), Kolkata-Ranchi (Rs. 2,249), Bengaluru-Goa (Rs. 1,719) and New Delhi-Ranchi (Rs. 2,699), as per the AirAsia website. Customers can avail the discounts on travel bookings until September 30, 2017, the company website said.Here's a list of available routes:

With the summer holidays just around the corner - traditionally the time when most Indian families go on vacation - airlines have taken to lucrative discounts and schemes to corner market share.Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines led Vistara had announced a Holi sale in March with fares starting as low as Rs 999 while other airlines have also announced discounted fares to attract customers ahead of the summer rush.India's aviation sector has witnessed a spurt of growth in the past few years with a 16 per cent rise in passenger traffic in February on year-on-year basis, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.The Kaula Lumpur-based aviation company was also seen offering a 20 per cent discount on base fares on its mobile app in March.