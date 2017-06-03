AirAsia Offers Discounted Tickets Starting Rs 1,099

AirAsia India currently flies to Bengaluru, Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, New Delhi, Guwahati, Imphal, Vizag, Hyderabad, Srinagar and Bagdogra, Kolkata and Ranchi with a fleet of ten A320 aircraft.