AirAsia Offers Rs 3,299 Delhi-Goa Tickets, Details Here

Amid growing competition in the Indian skies, AirAsia is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs 1,299 in a promotional scheme. AirAsia's "Hot deals cool fares" promotional scheme covers destinations including Goa, Bengaluru, Kochi, Pune Delhi and Vizag. Bookings under this scheme by AirAsia, which recently offered up to 50 per cent off on base fares on picking a seat in a limited-period scheme, can be made till May 28. AirAsia's Hot Deals Cool Fares offer is applicable on travel till November 23, 2017, the airline - which competes with the likes of Air India IndiGo and Jet Airways in the Indian market - said on its website.While all-inclusive tickets for flights between Guwahati and Imphal start from Rs 1,299 under the scheme, flights between Kochi and Bengaluru, and between Bengaluru and Goa, start from Rs 1,699, according to the AirAsia website. Other journeys covered under the scheme include flights between Ranchi and Kolkata, as well as Goa and Hyderabad, tickets for which start from Rs 1,799, it said.A search on the AirAsia bookings portal showed tickets from Goa to Delhi early next month were being offered at Rs 3,300.

Some other journeys being offered at discounted fares include Jaipur-Pune from Rs 2,399, New Delhi-Srinagar from Rs 1,899, New Delhi-Bagdogra from Rs 2,499 and New Delhi-Goa from Rs Rs 3,299, the AirAsia website noted.

Meanwhile, economy class air travel is set to become cheaper with tax rate fixed at 5 per cent against the existing 6, under the upcoming indirect tax regime - Goods and Services Tax (GST) - from July 1. Business class tickets are expected to become more expensive as the tax will go up from 9 per cent to 12 per cent. ( Read more

Many other airlines have offered discounted fares and lucrative schemes in the recent past. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.Domestic air passenger traffic rose 15.15 per cent to 91.34 lakh in April , data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.