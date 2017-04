AirAsia Starts Operations On Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar Route

Look at those moves! Our crew is excited to fly to #Bhubaneswarpic.twitter.com/SIxGqY7Wke — AirAsia (@AirAsia) April 26, 2017

AirAsia commenced its operations between Kuala Lumpur and Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. "We've landed in #Bhubaneswar!" the Malaysian carrier said on Twitter announcing the launch of its Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar operations. With four weekly direct flights from Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian airline added Bhubaneswar to its list of destinations in India. The Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar flight marks AirAsia's 14th route into India. The new route - Kuala Lumpur-Bhubaneswar - will be operated exclusively by AirAsia Berhad (flight code AK). "It's #Bhubaneswar! We're flying 4x weekly!" it had said in a tweet on Wednesday.AirAsia also shared images of the customary water cannon salute given to its maiden flight to Bhubaneswar after it landed in the city.AirAsia on Wednesday shared a video clip Twitter showing its crew dancing before its inaugural flight took off from Kuala Lumpur.A search on the AirAsia portal on Thursday morning showed a one-way flight from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur next week was available from an all-inclusive Rs 13,899.

Also, a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Bhubaneswar was available from 319 Malaysian ringgit (around Rs 4,700).

AirAsia had in February this year signed an agreement with the Odisha government for running direct international flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur.Meanwhile, AirAsia India - the Indian joint venture of Tata Sons and the Malaysian carrier - is aiming to commence international operations from the second half of 2018.

"We will have 14 aircraft in the fleet within this year, depending on the business performance. And, we will add another six planes by the middle of the next year. Then we will get to international operations," AirAsia India CEO Amar Abrol had said in February.