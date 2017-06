48 Hour Pre-monsoon Sale!

Fares starting from ₹999*.

Travel Period: 1st July – 31st Oct’17.

Hurry! Book now - https://t.co/T9wm0iMdZlpic.twitter.com/JOtDa3vfAp — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) June 2, 2017

Budget carrier GoAir has announced fresh 'pre-monsoon' sale with fares starting as low as Rs 999 on select domestic routes. The 48-hour or two-day GoAir sale is valid for travel period between July 1 and October 31. The promotional offer ends on June 4. The fares are valid across selective types, the airline said. The offer cannot be clubbed with any other sale and group discount is not available, it added. The special promotional fares are non-refundable in case of cancellation.However, GoAir did not disclose the number of seats allocated under the offer. The availability of seats depends on first-come-first-served basis. GoAir currently operates over 140 daily flights and approximately 975 weekly flights across 23 destinations.Also, Malaysian budget airlines group, AirAsia is offering discounted fares , starting as low as Rs 1,099 for domestic destinations operated by its Indian joint venture carrier and Rs 2,999 for international flights operated by other group airlines under a limited period offer.

The tickets under the AirAsia offer can be booked from June 4 to June 11 for a travel period between January 15, 2018 and August 28, 2018.After a slump in March, India's domestic passenger traffic growth reclaimed lost ground in April, yet the top rank it had held for 23 straight months till three months back eluded it.According to data furnished by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), India's passenger traffic growth accelerated to 15.3 per cent in April from a 14.6 per cent growth reported for March 2017.However, on a year-on-year basis, April 2017 growth of 15.3 per cent was slower than 21.8 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2016.