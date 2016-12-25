GoAir Christmas Sale: Tickets On Offer From Rs 999
GoAir's Rs 999 offer is applicable for travel between January 9, 2017, and April 15, 2017.
Edited by Surajit Dasgupta | Last Updated: December 25, 2016 13:25 (IST) Surajit Dasgupta
EMAIL
COMMENTS
GoAir's Rs 999 offer is open till December 31
Highlights
The GoAir offer is open till December 31
It is applicable for travel between January 9 and April 15, 2017
Other airlines have also come up with year-end offers
Budget carrier GoAir is offering tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 999 as part of its Christmas sale. Many airlines have come up with year-end promotional schemes to lure customers with discounted offers. The GoAir offer is applicable for travel between January 9, 2017, and April 15, 2017. The GoAir offer is open till December 31. GoAir has not disclosed the number of seats available under the offer, saying that the "seats are subject to availability." GoAir said that it has initiated this offer to customers to kick-start their holiday plan for the coming year.
GoAir's rival IndiGo, the biggest airline in India, has also come up with a Rs 999 offer. The IndiGo offer is applicable for travel between January 9, 2017, and April 15, 2017, and is applicable for booking till December 25 2016. IndiGo's Rs 999 offer, for example, is applicable on Bengaluru-Hyderabad route. Among the other routes, fares on Jaipur-Pune start from Rs 2,317, Delhi-Guwahati Rs 2,417, Delhi-Bengaluru Rs 2,534 and Delhi-Goa Rs 3,116.
Another budget carrier AirAsia India is selling all-inclusive tickets from Rs 917 under its New Year Sale offer. AirAsia India's offer is open till January 1, 2017, and is applicable on travel between March 1, 2017, and October 31, 2017.
Jet Airways has also unveiled an offer, selling tickets from Rs 990 on select domestic routes on economy class travel. This Jet Airways offer - applicable on travel on or after January 4, 2017, tickets can be purchased till December 23, 2016.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred a strong growth in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to November of this year has jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
Story first published on: December 25, 2016 13:25 (IST)