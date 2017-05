Fares starting from ₹599* onwards

Budget carrier GoAir has announced its 'Monsoon' fares starting as low as Rs 599. The airline currently flies to 23 destinations. Tickets under the GoAir offer can be booked till May 15 for a travel period starting July 1 to September 30. These low fares from GoAir are non-refundable in case of cancellation. The GoAir offer is valid across selective fare types and limited seats are allocated under it. Group discount is not applicable and it cannot be clubbed with any other promotional offer. Last month, GoAir said that it will operate a little over 20 per cent more flights this summer, news agency Press Trust of India reported. The Wadia group-owned airline has a fleet of 24 Airbus planes - 19 A320s and five A320Neos.However, GoAir has not mentioned the route on which the Rs 599 offer is applicable. This promotional offer comes after the Spicejet and IndiGo sale starting Rs 849 and Rs 899 respectively.Just few days back, IndiGo had also placed an outline order for 50 turboprop planes worth $1.3 billion at list prices as the subcontinent's biggest carrier expands into regional flights connecting smaller population centers. IndiGo has joined national carrier Air India and SpiceJet which have finalised plans under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik scheme to make it cheaper for people to fly within India. The scheme subsidises part of the cost for airlines to fly to smaller towns.

India's aviation sector has witnessed a growth spurt in the past few years and discounted fares from airlines have been one of the reasons behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel.