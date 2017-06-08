NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Good Times
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Aviation
|
Government Plans Analytics Tool For Airfare Trends
The proposal is part of the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to ensure paperless and seamless air travel for the Indian aviation market.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: June 08, 2017 22:08 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
New Delhi:
The government plans to have an analytics tool that will provide future airfare trends in a transparent manner for passengers.
The proposal is part of the Civil Aviation Ministry's efforts to ensure paperless and seamless air travel for the Indian aviation market, which is projected to be the world's third largest by 2022.
The ambitious 'DigiYatra' initiative -- whose initial contours were unveiled today -- seeks to provide airline travellers a "digitally unified flying experience" across all stages of their journey.
During discussions between Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha and industry stakeholders, the idea of having airfare trends analytics for passengers also came up.
According to a source privy to today's meeting, such an analytics tool would first require a reservoir of data collected from airlines, airports and travel portals.
Historical data thus gathered can help identify fare trends which can be made public, the source added.
Apart from enabling passengers to make an informed decision while planning their travel, the ministry is keen to have analytics for airfare trends to ensure more transparency, the source said.
Steep fluctuations in air ticket prices have been a matter of debate in various quarters and some time back there were suggestions to cap the fares.
Airlines follow a dynamic pricing mechanism for the tickets that is mainly dependent on demand trends.
Having an analytics system would help passengers to have an understanding of possible peaks and troughs over a longer time period.
Currently, many travel portals provide information on future airfare trends.
While the idea of having an analytics system for airfares is still at an early stage, Sinha acknowledged that there are concerns from airlines over sharing data about passengers who fly with them.
"Airlines are concerned about data sharing and data protection. But we will do this in a collaborative manner," Sinha said at a press briefing.
The ministry has also constituted a technical committee which would come out with a white paper on providing a digital experience to passengers.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: June 08, 2017 22:08 (IST)
Related
SpiceJet To Launch Direct Flights On Jaipur-Guwahati, 3 Other Routes
Soon, You May Need Unique Digital IDs For Flight Bookings
AirAsia India, Jet Airways Announce Low Fare Schemes. Details Here
Trending
'Jio' Free Offers Sparked Unprecedented Disruption: Kumar Mangalam Birla
Gulf States Squeeze Qatar As US, Kuwait Probe For Solution To Row
From June 16, Petrol And Diesel Prices Will Change Daily
Share this story on
ALSO READ
GST Rates On Essential Goods For Common Man - A Detailed List
Air fares
Analytics for air fares
Civil Aviation Ministry
Air fare trends
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Advertisement
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
Advertisement
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.