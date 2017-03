Holi Sale: Vistara Offering Tickets From Rs 999

Flights between: Vistara's all-in one-way promotional fare (in Rs): Guwahati-Bhubaneswar 999 Jammu-Srinagar 1,199 Delhi-Lucknow 1,549 Delhi-Chandigarh 1,649 Guwahati-Kolkata 1,699 Delhi-Amritsar 1,799 Jammu-Delhi 1,899 Srinagar-Delhi 1,999 Delhi-Ahmedabad 2,099 Delhi-Mumbai 2,299 Delhi-Hyderabad 2,349 Delhi-Kolkata 2,699 Delhi-Bengaluru 2,999 Delhi-Guwahati 2,999 Bengaluru-Kolkata 2,999 Delhi-Leh (Ladakh) 3,099 Delhi-Bhubaneswar 3,099 Delhi-Goa 3,299 Mumbai-Amritsar 3,299 Port Blair- Kolkata 3,399 Kochi-Delhi 3,799 Delhi-Port Blair 6,499

Vistara on Friday announced a Holi sale, offering tickets as low as Rs 999 inclusive of taxes and fees. Bookings for Vistara's Holi offer are open from March 10, 2017 to the midnight of March 15, 2017 for travel between March 30, 2017 and October 1, 2017. However, 21 days advance purchase is required to avail this offer, Vistara said. "Travellers can take this opportunity to plan their holidays early and visit some of India's favourite holiday destinations, such as Goa, Port Blair, Leh (Ladakh), Jammu, Srinagar, Kochi, Guwahati, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, as well as metro cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, among other exciting destinations across Vistara's network," The airline said.Under theVistara's Holi offer, Guwahati-Bhubaneswar tickets start from Rs 999, Jammu-Srinagar Rs 1,199, and Delhi-Lucknow Rs 1,549. Some of the other routes covered include Delhi-Mumbai from Rs 2,299 and Delhi-Kolkata Rs 2,699.Source: Vistara

Vistara said seats under this offer are limited and are available on a first-come, first-served basis and "the best fares are available for customers willing to make their travel plans much in advance." In a short span of two years, Vistara - a joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines - has expanded its network to 19 destinations with over 500 weekly flights and a fleet of 13 aircraft.Many other carriers have also offered discounted fares to attract customers. Budget carrierfor example is offering tickets from Rs 1,499. Meanwhile, some airlines have announced plans forto meet the summer rush.Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred strong growth in air travel market in India, with passenger growth rising nearly 25 per cent year on year.