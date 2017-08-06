Hurry! Last Day To Avail IndiGo's Rs 1,111 Offer

Today is the last day to avail tickets starting at Rs 1,111 as part of IndiGo’s 11-year anniversary sale. Bookings for the IndiGo special scheme - spanning destinations including Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Kolkata, Chennai and Pune - are open from August 2 to August 6, according to the airline's website, goindigo.in. IndiGo's anniversary sale is valid on travel between August 21 2017 and March 24, 2018, according to its website. The IndiGo offer is applicable on bookings made 15 days prior to travel.
Eleven eleven! Book flights with fares starting at Rs.1111 b/w 2 - 6 Aug'17 for travel b/w 21 Aug'17 to 24 Mar'18. https://t.co/SQKEG5HwoVpic.twitter.com/bJqfraeH6Y— IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) August 2, 2017
"The offer is applicable on all our booking channels," IndiGo added. Tickets being sold from Rs. 1,111 included flights from Goa to Bengaluru, Agartala to Guwahati, Bagdogra to Kolkata, Chennai to Bengaluru, Chennai to Coimbatore, Delhi to Amritsar and Delhi to Jaipur, according to IndiGo's website.
Among other discounted fares offered under the sale included the Rs. 1,211 tickets, offered on flights including Guwahati-Bagdogra, Ahmedabad-Mumbai and Bengaluru -Chennai. Also, flights from Bengaluru to Goa; Bhubaneswar to Kolkata, and Pune to Bengaluru were offered at Rs. 1,311, IndiGo's bookings portal showed.
Tickets for flights from Mumbai to Goa were being sold at Rs. 1,511 while those from Pune to Delhi at Rs. 2,311, according to the website.
IndiGo was also offering a cashback of 11 per cent on bookings made on the airline's website (www.goindigo.in) and mobile app using digital wallet MobiKwik. "Special fares as we're turning 11. Get 11 per cent SuperCash when you pay via MobiKwik," the IndiGo website noted.
