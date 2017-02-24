Indigo Brings On Board Ex-United Airlines Executive Cindy Szadokierski

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has roped in former United Airlines executive Cindy Szadokierski as a consultant for its airport operations.
Ms Szadokierski would be the third executive from United Airlines to be on board with IndiGo after Greg Taylor and Rohit Philip in the recent past. One of the promoters of InterGlobe Aviation -- the parent of IndiGo -- Rakesh Gangwal has also served at United Airlines.
Sources said Ms Szadokierski has been roped in by IndiGo as a consultant for airport operations. When contacted, an IndiGo spokesperson declined to comment, while queries sent to the airline's President Aditya Ghosh remained unanswered.
Ms Szadokierski is being brought in at a time when the carrier is grappling with multiple issues, including those related to on-time performance and engine troubles in its A320 neo planes.
With Ms Szadokierski, there would be at least three former United Airlines executives at senior levels of IndiGo. Taylor joined the no-frills airline as Executive Vice President for Revenue Management earlier this month, while Philip has been serving as Chief Financial Officer since May last year.
Currently, IndiGo has a fleet of around 129 planes and a large number of aircraft are on order as part of massive expansion plans.
