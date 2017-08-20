NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IndiGo Denies News Of Cancelled Flights

"In the last few days, there have been misinformed media reports suggesting that IndiGo is cancelling eighty-five daily flights," the airline.
Press Trust of India | Last Updated: August 20, 2017 20:29 (IST)
New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Sunday alleged that a campaign of misleading information is being spread to malign its brand name.

"In the last few days, there have been misinformed media reports suggesting that IndiGo is cancelling eighty-five daily flights," the airline said in a statement.

"We believe that this misleading information about the alleged spurt in cancellations has been spread by one of our competitors within a few hours of the release by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of the latest On Time Performance data for the month of July."

The DGCA data had showed that the airline had an "On Time Performance" rate of 84.5 per cent.

IndiGo was reacting to media reports that claimed that the carrier has cancelled over 80 daily flights and grounded 13 of its new A-320neo aircraft due to engine-related issues.
 

