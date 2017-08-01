NDTV
Business
Hindi
Movies
Cricket
Health
Food
Tech
Auto
Apps
Prime
Art
Weddings
Home
Latest
Markets
Market Stats
Stocks
Futures & Options
Commodities
Currencies
Global Markets
IPOs
Buy Or Sell
Earnings
Money
Savings & Investments
Mutual Funds
MF Dashboard
Insurance
Property
Corporate
Economy
Start-Ups
Industries
Auto
Banking & Financial Services
Consumer Products
Services
Pharma
Energy
Infrastructure
Tech, Media & Telecom
Lifestyle
Gadgets
Careers
People
Video
Portfolio
Trends
Home
|
Aviation
|
IndiGo Offering Fares At Rs 1,111 To Mark Its 11th Anniversary
The offer comes into effect from August 2 and will be valid till August 6 for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year, IndiGo said in a statement.
Press Trust of India
| Last Updated: August 01, 2017 23:51 (IST)
Press Trust of India
EMAIL
COMMENTS
The IndiGo offer will be open till August 6.
New Delhi:
Low-cost carrier IndiGo is offering a five-day special sale with fares starting at Rs 1,111 to mark its 11th anniversary.
The offer comes into effect from August 2 and will be valid till August 6 for travel between August 21 and March 24 next year, IndiGo said in a statement.
Under the scheme, Srinagar-Delhi fares are priced Rs 1,611, Delhi-Udaipur at Rs 1,411, Delhi-Mumbai at Rs 1,911, Mumbai-Muscat at Rs 5,711 and Mumbai-Doha at Rs 7,011.
The offer is available on first-come-first serve basis and non-refundable, the airline added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
For
latest news on Business
, like us on
Facebook
and follow us on
Twitter
.
Story first published on
: August 01, 2017 23:51 (IST)
Related
It Is In Government's Interest To Protect Air India Jobs: Arun Jaitley
Air India Puts On Hold Leasing Of 787-9 Planes, Says Boeing
Boeing Expects Indian Airlines To Order Up To 2,100 Aircraft
Trending
Over 11.44 Lakh PANs Deactivated, Says Junior Finance Minister
SIS IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 2: Should You Invest?
Cochin Shipyard IPO: Five Things To Know Before You Invest
Share this story on
ALSO READ
Wipro Opens Multi-Million Dollar Innovation Center In Silicon Valley
IndiGo
IndiGo sale
IndiGo Rs 1111 sale
IndiGo offer
IndiGo news
Business News
Advertisement
Advertisement
GAINERS / LOSERS
Poll
Can Indian IT Overcome H-1B Visa Hurdles?
RSS
News Alerts
Mobile
Apps
Apple
Android
Windows
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
LinkedIn
About Us
Archives
Advertise
Feedback
Disclaimer
Investor
Complaint Redressal
Ombudsman
Careers
Service Terms
Channel Distribution
Market Data provided by © Accord Fintech.
© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.