IndiGo Offers Discounted Fares Starting Rs 1,119

IndiGo has a fleet size of 131 including 19 new generation A320neos.
IndiGo's Rs 1,119 offer is on Chennai-Bengaluru route
The offer is available for travel in mid-May, an advanced search showed
The airline recently announced introduction of 35 new flights
Budget carrier IndiGo is offering special fares starting Rs 1,119 on select domestic routes. The IndiGo Rs 1,119 offer is on Chennai-Bengaluru route. An advanced search on the IndiGo's website showed that the Rs 1,119 sale is available for travel in mid-May. Other low fares available under the IndiGo's offer are Delhi-Jaipur (Rs 1,200), Coimbatore-Chennai (Rs 1,220), Visakhapatnam-Hyderabad (Rs 1,221), Imphal-Guwahati (Rs 1,222), and Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,267). The airline recently announced introduction of 35 new flights as part of its summer schedule.
Here's the screenshot of Rs 1,119 offer from IndiGo's website:
IndiGo is the country's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.5 per cent as of February, 2017. It currently operate flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international. IndiGo has a fleet size of 131 including 19 new generation A320neos.
Also, IndiGo ferried the highest number of passengers in February at 34.19 lakh, as per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data.
Other carriers like Jet Airways, AirAsia India and GoAir are also offering promotional fares. Bookings under the Jet Airways and AirAsia sale are open till April 9. While GoAir promotional scheme is valid till April 30.
India's aviation sector has witnessed a spurt of growth in the past few years with a 16 per cent rise in passenger traffic in February on year-on-year basis, DGCA data showed. Indian carriers together flew a total of 86.55 lakh passengers in February 2017 as compared to 74.76 lakh fliers in the same month of 2016, registering a growth of 15.77 per cent, it said.
Discounted fares from airlines have been one of the reasons behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel.