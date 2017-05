IndiGo is offering all-inclusive tickets starting Rs 851 for one-way flights on select routes in a limited-period sale. Under its "Summer Delight" offer, IndiGo is offering promotional fares on flights to destinations including Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar, according to its website. Bookings under IndiGo's Summer Delight scheme can be made between May 16 and May 20 for travel between Jun 5 and September 30 this year, the airline said. "Plan your travel with fares starting as low as Rs 851," it added.The Summer Delight offer by IndiGo, which recently offered tickets from Rs 851 under another scheme, "All Time Low Fares", is valid on non-stop flights from Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune and Srinagar, IndiGo's website's added.IndiGo is offering a limited number of seats under its Summer Delight scheme, it said, which requires bookings at least 20 days prior to travel dates. The offer is applicable on all booking channels, it said.

A search on the IndiGo bookings portal showed that flights from Bagdogra to Guwahati next month were available at Rs 851.

Also, flights from Srinagar to Jammu in August are being offered at Rs 937.

Some of the all-inclusive fares being offered under IndiGo's this scheme include flights from Chennai to Hyderabad starting from Rs 1,142; Delhi-Bengaluru from Rs 2,898; Delhi-Chandigarh from Rs 1,450; Pune-Ahmedabad from Rs 1,599, and Mumbai-Amritsar from Rs 2,850, according to IndiGo.Meanwhile, AirAsia India is offering all-inclusive fares starting from Rs. 1,031 on select routes under a promotional scheme, bookings under which can be made till May 21.Indian aviation market has witnessed a double-digit growth in number of passengers over the past few months. Competition among airlines amid robust growth in number of passengers is leading to lower airfares and lucrative schemes for flyers, some analysts say.Domestic air passenger traffic rose 14.91 per cent to 90.45 lakh in March, official data showed on Thursday. For the January-March quarter, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines rose 18.59 per cent to 272.79 lakh, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.Other carriers including GoAir and Jet Airways were also seen offering discounted tariffs in the recent past.