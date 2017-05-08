IndiGo Offers Summer Sale Starting Rs 899

IndiGo's all-inclusive fares are valid on one-way routes only and the offer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel.
IndiGo currently operates flights connecting to 46 destinations.
Budget carrier IndiGo is offering discounted tickets starting as low as Rs 899 on select domestic routes in a fresh round of promotional scheme. The Gurgaon-based airline recently announced that it will operate 18 new additional flights, starting June, as part of its summer schedule. The IndiGo 899 offer is valid on the Bagdogra-Guwahati route. Users can book tickets till May 10 for a travel period between June 1 and August 31. The all-inclusive fares are valid on one-way routes only and the offer is valid on bookings made 20 days prior to travel.
Other routes under this IndiGo's offer include Chennai-Bengaluru (Rs 999), Chennai-Coimbatore (Rs 1,099), Chennai-Visakhapatnam (Rs 1,099), Delhi-Jaipur (Rs 1,099), Goa-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099) and Delhi-Dehradun Rs (1,299).
A search on the IndiGo's website showed the Rs 899 fare while booking a ticket for the month of July.
IndiGo is the country's largest passenger airline with a market share of 39.9 per cent as of March, 2017. It currently operates flights connecting to 46 destinations - 39 domestic and 7 international. IndiGo has a fleet size of 133 including 20 new generation A320neos.
With the new flights, IndiGo aims to provide increased frequencies on the routes and offer greater travel options to the customers.
"It gives me immense pleasure to announce these new frequencies, which will provide even more flexibility of choice to our customers, and connect these destinations across India," IndiGo's whole time director and president Aditya Ghosh said.
India's aviation sector has witnessed a spurt of growth in the past few years and discounted fares from airlines have been one of the reasons behind strong growth seen in domestic air travel.