IndiGo Offers Tickets From Rs 799, Jet Airways Extends Sale

IndiGo's Rs 799 offer is open for booking till December 31.
IndiGo's offer is applicable for travel between January 10 and April 15.
India's biggest airline IndiGo has come out with a new promotional offer, selling tickets from Rs 799. Meanwhile, rival Jet Airways has extended its promotional sale.
IndiGo's Rs 799 offer is open for booking till December 31. It is applicable for travel between January 10 and April 15. IndiGo's Rs 799 offer is applicable on Chennai-Coimbatore route for example. Fares for Bengaluru-Goa start from Rs 999 and Delhi-Lucknow Rs 1,149. Among other routes, Mumbai-Hyderabad tickets are on offer from Rs 1,600 and Mumbai-Delhi Rs 2,149.
IndiGo did not disclose the number of seats on offer. Limited inventory available for this offer, it said. Tickets bought under IndiGo's promotional offer are non-refundable and in case of cancellation, only statutory taxes will be refunded, the airline said.
Meanwhile, Jet Airways has extended its promotional scheme offering fares starting as low as Rs 990 on select domestic flights under economy class travel. Bookings for the airline's "Best Fares Forever" offer can be purchased till January 1, Jet Airways said.
Airlines in the domestic aviation sector have been announcing competitive discounts on airfare to lure passengers. National carrier Air India is also offering all inclusive one-way economy fares starting from Rs 849 on select routes under a New Year scheme. Bookings under Air India's New Year Sale - available on travel from January 15, 2017 to April 30, 2017 (both days inclusive) - can be made till December 31, 2016.
Another rival airline GoAir is offering tickets from an all-inclusive Rs 999 as part of a promotional offer. The GoAir offer is open till December 31. AirAsia India is also selling all-inclusive tickets from Rs 917 under its New Year Sale offer. Bookings for the AirAsia offer are open till January 1, 2017.
Discounted fares from various airlines have spurred a strong growth in domestic air travel. According to aviation regulator DGCA, the number of passengers carried by domestic airlines during January to November of this year has jumped 23 per cent to 903 lakh.
