IndiGo Operates 900 Flights In A Day, Sets Industry Record
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that it flew 900 flights on April 7, 2017
IANS | Last Updated: April 09, 2017 10:31 (IST) IANS
EMAIL
COMMENTS
IndiGo on Saturday said that it flew 900 flights on April 7, 2017
New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Saturday said that it flew 900 flights on April 7, 2017, setting the record for operating the highest number of flights ever by an Indian airline in the history of Indian civil aviation sector.
"We at IndiGo are thrilled on having flown 900 daily flights for the first time yesterday. Now the team is excited to reach the 1000 flight milestone," said Aditya Ghosh, President and Whole-Time Director, IndiGo.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)